Ishii Takes Fourth Place

Jodie Chiemi Ching

On July 25, Kainosuke Ishii of Ginowan, Okinawa took fourth place in the master’s division at the Queen Lili‘uokani Keiki Hula Competition at the Neal S. Blaisedell Arena. It is the first time anyone from Okinawa has entered the Hawai‘i competition, although there have been participants from other parts of Japan. Kainosuke was also the only competitor outside of Hawai‘i to enter the masters’ solo division.