Karleen Chinen

Hui Makaala’s 50th anniversary Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show attracted a sold-out audience of 700 people who filled the Coral Ballroom of the Hilton Hawaiian Village on July 21. In celebration of the milestone anniversary event, which was co-chaired by Karen Shishido and Jane Tamanaha Lee, Hui Makaala arranged for YOKANG designer Kanna Yamauchi from Okinawa to showcase her works. Yamauchi’s contemporary casual and formal outfits are fashioned from bingata, or traditional Okinawan resist-dyed fabric.