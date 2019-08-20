Last year, the leadership and member-clubs of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association took a leap into the unknown and moved the Okinawan Festival from Kapi‘olani Park to the Hawai‘i Convention Center. It was an experimental year for the state’s largest ethnic festival.

It proved to be a good move as it had an estimated 56,000 attendees over the Labor Day weekend last year. Moving the event indoors to the spacious and air-conditioned convention center provided an opportunity to showcase additional activities and displays. The comfortable environment made for a smoother experience, especially for attendees with wheelchairs, walkers, strollers and — YAY! — a lot of clean restrooms