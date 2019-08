The 60th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between Honolulu and Hiroshima City was commemorated — and reaffirmed — in several events on July 2. They included a signing ceremony in the Honolulu City Council chambers reaffirming the sister-city relationship, originally signed in 1959; a ceremonial tree planting and a reception.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Hiroshima City Mayor Kazumi Matsui signed the document.