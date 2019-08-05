Students in the Kaimukï Middle School Symphonic Winds, directed by Susan Ochi-Onishi, performed to four standing ovations in the 28th annual Music for All National Festival in March in Indianapolis, Ind. The Music for All National Festival showcases America’s finest high school and middle school music ensembles and student musicians. It spotlights outstanding music-making and the importance of music education. Seventy-one concert bands, orchestras, choirs, percussion ensembles and chamber ensembles from across America were selected to perform at the festival.

Kaimukï Middle was one of only eight middle school bands selected nationwide to play in the festival and was the first middle school band from Hawai‘i to be invited to perform in the prestigious festival. The students performed at the Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts on the campus of Butler University. The participants were selected through a recorded audition process that was evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized conductors and music educators