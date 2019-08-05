Noboru Hayase and Dr. Robert N. Huey were recently conferred imperial decorations by the Government of Japan. The decorations were presented by Consul General of Japan Koichi Ito at his official residence.

Noboru Hayase, who served as president of the Hawaii Meijikai from 2011 to 2018, was presented The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays, on June 27. He was recognized for his effort to honor the spirits of the Meiji Era immigrants who settled in Hawai‘i by maintaining the Makiki Cemetery, where the remains of many are interred, and for continuously paying tribute to them.