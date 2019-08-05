Fukushima Earthquake Survivor Says, “Thank You Hawai‘i”

Jodie Chiemi Ching

“On March 14, (2011) Lt. Gov. Brian Schatz convened a meeting of local Japanese American groups, businesses, media outlets and financial institutions to launch an ‘Aloha for Japan’ fund drive to provide disaster assistance to those affected by the earthquake and tsunami.” It was one of several global movements that responded to the most powerful and destructive earthquake in Japan’s history. “Sending ALOHA In Japan’s Time of Need,” was the cover headline of The Hawai‘i Herald’s April 1, 2011, edition.