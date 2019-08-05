The Hawaii United Okinawa Association will present “Karii: An Awamori Experience” on the Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Hawai‘i Convention Center Ballroom on the fourth floor. The event will kick off a busy weekend for the Uchinanchu community with the 37th Okinawan Festival set to open the next morning.

“Karii” is the Uchinaaguchi term used to offer a toast to happiness and good fortune. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit HUOA. Proceeds will benefit HUOA’s education, cultural and community service projects. “Karii” will also feature a silent auction and customized cocktails.