Karleen Chinen

For the past few weeks, the Herald’s somewhat drab surroundings have been brightened by the youthful energy and bright smile of our summer intern, Kacie Yamamoto, a recent graduate of Moanalua High School. We were introduced to Kacie by state Sen. Glenn Wakai, who represents the Moanalua area in the Legislature. Since interning here three times a week, she has grown accustomed to our mid-morning cracker and peanut butter-honey snacks, the sound of Japanese chatter in the Hawaii Hochi editorial room next door, the mess everywhere around my desk, the orderliness of Jodie’s desk and (oh my goodness!) Grant Murata’s colorful language.