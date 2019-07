FRIDAY, AUG. 16

1:30 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

3 a.m. – House on Fire

5:20 a.m. – Gambler: Victory Without Death

6:50 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

9:20 a.m. – Ooka Seidan: Devil Image

10:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

12:30 p.m. – Hamon: Yakuza Boogie

2:30 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

3:50 p.m. – House on Fire

6:10 p.m. – Code Between Brothers 2

7:40 p.m. – A Gang of Five

9:10 p.m. – Ooka Seidan: Devil Image

10:40 p.m. – The Magnificent Nine

