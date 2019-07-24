THURSDAY, AUG. 1

Midnight – Sword in the Moonlight Part 2

1:50 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

3:20 a.m. – The Killing Game

5 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3

6:20 a.m. – Ooka Seidan: Devil Image

7:50 a.m. – Code Between Brothers 2

9:20 a.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

11 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

12:20 p.m. – Gambler: Victory Without Death

1:50 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

4:20 p.m. – Man’s Ambition

6 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho

7:50 p.m. – Nagasaki: Memories of My Son

10 p.m. – Ninja Assassins

11:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.