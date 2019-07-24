“Final Cut,” premiers Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7:35 p.m.

During his high school days, Keisuke’s mother was accused of the murder of a young girl. Twelve years after this incident, Keisuke sets out on a revenge mission to find the murderer who is to blame for eventually forcing her mother to commit suicide. Keisuke targets staff members and announcers who were involved in the media coverage of the incident, and also beautiful sisters who may hold some clues to uncover the truth. In order to complete his revenge mission, Keisuke covers up his real identity to get as close to his targets as possible and utilizes “final cut” video footages to manipulate his targets. Fully subtitled in English.