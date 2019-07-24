A Year for “Safe Risk-Taking”

Jodie Chiemi Ching

It’s already the middle of 2019! Here at The Hawai‘i Herald, time is flying by so quickly. So much has happened in the local Japanese American community: Hawai‘i was treated to an unforgettable kabuki performance from Japan; the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i and the Hawaii United Okinawa Association both have new executive directors; and Hawaii Hochi, Ltd.’s past president, Paul Yempuku, who worked for Hawaii Hochi for 53 years, passed away at the age of 92. Japan also has a new emperor.