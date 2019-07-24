The United Japanese Society of Hawaii held its 61st annual installation and recognition program at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i on June 22. The packed program included recognition of outstanding kenjinkai members and other awards presentations, installation of the 2019-2020 officers and a full program of lively entertainment.

Over the years, the UJSH has traditionally presented its Kenjin Kai Outstanding Member Awards at the installation banquet. The honorees were selected by their respective kenjinkai for their contributions and service. Outgoing UJSH president Faye Shigemura presented the awards to the honorees: Lois T. Kiyonaga (Central Oahu Kumamoto Kenjin Kai), Kunifumi Onoe (Hawaii Ehime Kenjin Kai), Richard Yasukochi (Hawaii Fukuoka Kenjin Kai), Chieko Johnson (Hawaii Kagoshima Kenjin Kai), Kyoko Ara (Hawaii Miyagi Kenjin Kai), Haruna Rosenfeld (Hawaii Miyazaki Kenjin Kai), Courtney Takara (Hawaii United Okinawa Association), Mitsuko Nagato (Hawaii Yamagata Kenjin Kai), Glenn Endo (Hawaii Yamanashi Kyoyu Kai), Ronald H. Yoshida (Honolulu Fukushima Kenjin Kai), Sandra Ishihara-Shibata (Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai), Patrick Torres (Honolulu Niigata Kenjin Kai), Helen H. Okamura (Honolulu Yamaguchi Kenjin Kai) and Leroy Nagasako (Wahiawa-Waialua Hiroshima Kenjin Kai).