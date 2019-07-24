Jodie Chiemi Ching

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i held its annual “Sharing the Spirit of Aloha” gala on Saturday, June 23. Six honorees — Coach Gerald Oda and the 2018 Little League World Series Championship team, Lenn Sakata, Alan Oshima, Christine Kubota, Chef Alan Wong and Carole Hayashino — were recognized at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Coral Ballroom.

“Sharing the Spirit of Aloha” honors individuals, organizations and businesses that have helped to promote the mission of JCCH, enhance the development of the Japanese American community, or worked to preserve and perpetuate Japanese American heritage and culture in Hawai‘i.