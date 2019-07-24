The Food Movement That Changed the Way Hawai‘i Eats

Lynette Lo Tom

Commentary, Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Today, we take for granted that our restaurant food will have influences from all ethnic groups and that the freshest Hawai‘i farm vegetables will be showcased. But this wasn’t always the case.

Professor Samuel Hideo Yamashita reminds us about fine dining in Hawai‘i nearly 30 years ago. The Kailua native, who now resides in California, has written a scholarly historical book titled “Hawai‘i Regional Cuisine: The Food Movement That Changed the Way Hawai‘i Eats,” published by the University of Hawai‘i Press. His name may sound familiar to Herald readers — his late father, Hideo “Hide” Yamashita, was a well-known baseball umpire.

Professor Samuel Hideo Yamashita, author of “Hawai‘i Regional Cuisine: The Food Movement That Changed the Way Hawai‘i Eats.”