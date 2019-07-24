Lessons From a Life

Wayne Muromoto

Commentary, Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

For many local readers of The Hawai‘i Herald of a certain generation, Guy Kawasaki is best known as the son of the late local politician, Duke Kawasaki, and only secondarily as a local boy who made it good in the world of high tech in California’s Silicon Valley.

But for those who follow the high tech and venture capital scene, Guy Kawasaki is so popular that he is “the Guy,” literally needing only his first name to be recognized . . . like pop stars Madonna, Cher or Lady Gaga. His techno nerd fans gather around him after his talks and workshops, hoping that some of his business magic might rub off on them.