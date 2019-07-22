WHO/WHAT: The Hawaii United Okinawa Association and Shinka Hawaii, an HUOA member-club, are co-sponsoring this opportunity to learn about Okinawan culture while also connecting with local Okinawan organizations. The evening will include entertainment, games, pupu and more. Must be 21 years of age or over to attend.

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, July 25, 6-9:30 p.m. at Artistry Honolulu in Kaka‘ako.

COST: $35 presale ($45 at the door) includes pupu and one drink ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at yuntaku2019.eventbrite.com, or call HUOA at 676-5400.

For more information email yuntakuhawaii@gmail.com.