Colin Sewake

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

“Okinawa is such a beautiful place, not just the ocean and scenery and culture, but the people. I’ve been treated well and taken care of by many people here in what has become ‘My Hawai‘i.’” — Colin Sewake

GINOZA-SON — I now live more than 4,800 miles away from my birthplace of Hawai‘i, but that doesn’t mean I have to be totally separated from all of the food and flavors that were a part of my growing up years.

For the past year or so, I’ve been making my own kālua pig in a crockpot with pork butt and liquid smoke that I buy from the commissary at the U.S. military base. I season it with Hawaiian salt that I brought back from recent trips home to Hawai‘i. After some trial and error, I now have the liquid smoke and Hawaiian salt adjusted to my taste.