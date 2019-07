WHO/WHAT: Attendees will learn how to wrap gifts the Japanese department store way in this hands-on workshop.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, July 27, 9-11 a.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, Ewa Ballroom on the 5th floor.

COST: $25 for JCCH members, $35 for non-members. To register, visit https://www.jcch.com/summer-workshops.

For more information, call 945-7633, x. 25, or email info@jcch.com.