WHO/WHAT: Hawaii Bonsai Association members will share information on the art of bonsai. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn how to raise and care for their bonsai plants by talking with experts and watching demonstrations on bonsai care. Oahu Bonsai Ohana members will also display their plants. Those really interested can sign up for the Hawaii Bonsai Association’s fall 2019 “ABC’s of Bonsai” course.

WHEN/WHERE: Sunday, July 28, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Washington Middle School cafeteria.

COST: Free admission and free parking.