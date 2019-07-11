Jane Heit and Tsukikage Odorikai are Helping to Re-energize Big Island Bon Dances

Arnold Hiura

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

A persistent rain dampened the start of the bon dance at the Honomu Henjoji temple on June 15 — and no amount of prayerful looks at the darkening sky would make it go away. Led by Jane Heit, their club’s co-founder and longtime leader, members of the Tsukikage Odorikai bon dance club donned raincoats and bonnets and began dancing their way through the raindrops as they have at so many Big Island bon dances over the years.