The East Hawaii Hiroshima Kenjin Kai presented scholarships of $1,000 each to Waiäkea High School senior Meghan M.B.Y. Nagai and Hilo High School senior Kara Yoshiyama. The two were recognized for their excellence in academic, co-curricular and extracurricular achievements.

Nagai, who is the daughter of Kenjin Kai members Sylvia and Michael Nagai, was a valedictorian for her Waiäkea High School Class of 2019. She plans to pursue a career in marketing and advertising at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa’s Shidler College of Business. Her long-term goal is to earn a master’s degree in business marketing.