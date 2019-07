The Hilo Betsuin Buddhist Women’s Association will hold its annual “Super Garage Sale” on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin Sangha Hall. BWA members will be out in force, selling a truckload of items donated by church members and friends.



