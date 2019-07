After a few starts and stops — mainly due to staff vacations — this year’s seventh annual Hawai‘i Island edition is finally in your hands, albeit a day late because of the 4th of July holiday.

The Big Island edition is always fun to put together. While most of us live in the state of Hawai‘i — we do have a good number of subscribers outside of Hawai‘i, as well — it’s really enjoyable to read about people who make their lives on islands other than our own. In this case, the island of Hawai‘i.