Hui Makaala will hold its 50th annual Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show on Sunday, July 21, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Coral Ballroom. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Hui Makaala will present Kanna Yamauchi’s YOKANG designs from Okinawa. YOKANG outfits are known for their traditional bingata hand-dyeing technique on modern casual and formal garments.



