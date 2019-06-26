Saigusa-Sensei presented sumie student Stephanie Pauling with her Beginner Certificate of Achievement. Pauling, a student at Makua Alii, has been learning sumie drawing for five years.

“For the first two months I painted bamboo leaves, hundreds of them,” Pauling said. She said she learned over the years that, “It is the kimochi (feeling) we must express with each stroke. I realize the feeling of calm is necessary to paint. Each painting has something to offer. My painting is not to compare, [but to] tap into my kimochi.”