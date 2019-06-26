Storytellers Nyla Fujii-Babb and Dann Seki to Present Their Story, “Okäsan”

Jodie Chiemi Ching

On Saturday, July 27, the Military Intelligence Service Veterans Club will hold a “Nisei Veterans Summer Special” event at the 100th Infantry Battalion Veterans clubhouse (520 Kamoku St., across from ‘Iolani School) from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is supported by the various Nisei veterans organizations on O‘ahu.

The highlight of the day will be a storytelling presentation by Nyla Fujii-Babb and Dann Seki titled “Okäsan.” Their story is based on the experience of U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Hollywood’s search for his Japanese birth mother. When Shinye Gima, vice president of the MIS Veterans Club, read the heartrending story in the Washington Post, he quickly asked Fujii-Babb and Seki to script a presentation for the event.