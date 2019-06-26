Hilo Remembers the 17 Who Died and the Nine Survivors of the 1942 Torpedo Attack

Wayne Yoshioka

Published with Permission

Editor’s note: Big Island native and recently retired Hawai‘i Public Radio reporter Wayne Yoshioka was invited to deliver the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Post 3830 Memorial Day address at the East Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery in Hilo on May 27. Yoshioka, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan from 2004 to 2005, decided to speak about the incident that probably resulted in the first AJA wartime casualties after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The Herald thanks Wayne Yoshioka for sharing the text of his speech with our readers.

Mayor Kim, county and state officials, family and friends, ladies and gentlemen . . . good morning. I’d like to thank the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3830 and Auxiliary, for hosting today’s Memorial Day ceremony. I especially want to thank VFW 3830 post commander Deb Lewis for inviting me to speak to you about my uncle, one of the soldiers who was aboard the Army transport ship, the Royal T. Frank.