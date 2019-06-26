“Remembrance, Honor & Celebration” was the theme of the Oahu AJA Baseball League’s annual awards banquet on April 26 at Natsunoya Tea House. The event also celebrated the league’s victory in the 84th Annual Hawaii State AJA Baseball Championship Tournament, which was played at the Francis Wong Stadium in Hilo on April 6 to 7. O‘ahu champions Waipahu beat Hawai‘i Island champions, Keaukaha Warriors, giving Waipahu its 62nd state tournament win.



