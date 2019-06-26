Members of the Kuakini Auxiliary and Kuakini Health System’s administration team honored former Issei residents of Kuakini Home at a memorial ceremony on May 28. The service was held at the Kuakini Columbarium at the Honolulu Memorial Park in Nu‘uanu in conjunction with the obon season.

Most of the 141 Issei interred in the columbarium worked on sugar plantations during the late 1800s. Because they had no family members who could help care for them after retiring, they lived in the Japanese Home of Hawaii, now called Kuakini Home. The facility is a residential care home under Kuakini Geriatric Care, Inc., a nonprofit subsidiary of Kuakini Health Systems.