“Fukuoka Renai Hakusho 14 (Love Story from Fukuoka 14),” Wednesday, July 3 at 7:35 p.m.

Miki lives in a small town in Fukuoka. After being betrayed by her friends, she no longer trusts people. The only thing that gave meaning in her life was music. Singing with her guitar, she shares videos on her social media account. One day, she receives a message from Naoto. Miki is wary, but Naoto’s heartfelt words ultimately give her the courage to perform on the streets of Tenjin. The two of them grow close without meeting in real life. Can a miraculous love story rise from music and social media? Fully subtitled in English.