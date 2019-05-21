Karleen Chinen

Commentary

As the eldest of 10 children born to immigrants from Japan, no one would have thought badly of Hiroshi Arisumi if he had decided to remain home on Maui to help his parents rather than volunteer to fight in Europe with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. But Arisumi wouldn’t do that.

In a 2015 interview with contributing writer S. Sanae Tokumura for The Hawaii Herald, Arisumi said enlisting in the Army was the most important decision he’d ever made. And he would spend the rest of his life working to make sure that the sacrifices of those who did not come home alive are never forgotten.