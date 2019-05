SATURDAY, JUNE 15

12:40 a.m. – Hanjiro of Kusama: Bird of Passage

2:10 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

3:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite 2

5:10 a.m. – Love Echo

6:50 a.m. – An Outlaw

8:30 a.m. – The Bandits

10 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 1 & 2

Noon – Four Hours of Terror

1:20 p.m. – Travels of Gonkuro

2:50 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

4:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

6:20 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku

8 p.m. – Samurai Hustle Returns!

10 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

11:40 p.m. – The Bandits