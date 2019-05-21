“Natsuzora,” Thursday, premiers Tuesday, June 4 at 7:15 p.m.

The 100th Drama Serial revolves around the heroine, Natsu, who grows up in the great outdoors of Hokkaido, northern Japan and later pursues a career in animated films during its formative years. After her parents passed away, Natsu is raised by a father’s old friend Takeo Shibata in Tokachi, Hokkaido. At first Natsu does not get recognized as a member of the Shibata family, but gradually gains their trust. Later, Natsu goes to Tokyo to look for her missing brother. Fully subtitled in English.