Seventy-five Years After Liberation, the French Remain Grateful

Gregg K. Kakesako

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

As Americans pause this Memorial Day to remember fallen military members from the nation’s current and past wars, residents of two small hamlets in northeastern France will be hard at work finalizing their plans to honor the Japanese American soldiers who liberated them and gave them back their lives 75 years ago. This fall, they will welcome the soldiers’ families to their towns with open arms and grateful hearts.