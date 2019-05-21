A “TRIPLE PASSAGE”

Michael Malaghan

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

The weather was miserable, so we didn’t go to the Imperial Palace.

I viewed this imperial turnover in the context of a “triple passage” because my wife Tomoko and I got engaged in Japan just as Emperor Hirohito died, bringing the Showa Era to an end, and we were married just after Emperor Akihito’s Heisei Era began. Thus, it was easy to keep track of the exact year of Heisei.

The mood welcoming the Reiwa Era was so different from the last change. Hirohito was remembered for both World War II and Japan’s miracle economic revival. The Heisei Era ended with warmth and joy for Akihito, who brought the 2,000-year-old dynasty close to the people, giving it a common touch.