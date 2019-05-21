The Hawaii United Okinawa Association recognized the 2018 “Uchinanchu of the Year” (highlighted in the Herald’s Feb. 15 edition) and installed its 2019 officers on Jan. 19 at the Hawaii Okinawa Center. Students from Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts opened the program with a lively Shishimai dance.

Among the 900 people in attendance were Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Consul General of Japan Koichi Ito, United Japanese Society president Faye Shigemura and, from Okinawa, Hajime Nakama, mayor of Kin Town, the ancestral home village of incoming president Jocelyn Ige.