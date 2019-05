The Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai held its annual membership meeting and shinnen enkai on March 10 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i’s Manoa Grand Ballroom.

Kenjinkai president Wayne Miyao presided over the general membership meeting. He said it was an honor and a privilege to serve as president and to continue the kenjinkai’s efforts to preserve, promote and perpetuate the culture of Hiroshima in Hawai‘i.