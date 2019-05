To mark the accession of Crown Prince Naruhito to Emperor Naruhito and the start of the Reiwa Era on May 1, the official residence of the Consulate General of Japan is open to people wishing to sign a greeting book that will be sent to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Greeting books are also available at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i and at the Hawaii Senior Life Enrichment Association office in Waikiki. Gifts are not being accepted.