Colin Sewake

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

ORION BEER’S HEISEI CAN

By the time you read this, Japan will have said “Sayonara” to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko and the Heisei Era and the country will be three days into the new Emperor Naruhito’s Reiwa Era.

I was fortunate to get a few special edition Orion Beer commemorative cans and thought you might want to take a look at Okinawa’s favorite beer. The can features the designs of all of the cans that Okinawa-made Orion Beer produced during the Heisei Era, which began Jan. 8, 1989, and ended earlier this week, on April 30.