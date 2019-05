Retired Brig. Gen. Thomas S. Ito, only the fourth Japanese American to be promoted to the rank of general in the U.S. military, died Jan. 26 at the age of 90.

Ito began his military career in 1951 when he joined the Hawai‘i Army National Guard as a field artillery officer. He spent 37 years as a commissioned officer in the National Guard. He also served as deputy adjutant general during his career. Ito retired in 1988.