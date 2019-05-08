Omotesenke Domonkai Hawaii held a memorial tea ceremony in honor of its founder, tea master Sen no Rikyu (1522-1591). The April 13 ceremony was held in the Seikoan Tea Room at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i.

Iemoto (grandmaster) Kimura-Sösho, the 15th grandmaster in the Omotesenke Domonkai line, came especially from Kyöto to perform the tea ceremony.

The program was attended by Takayuki Shinozawa, deputy consul general of Japan in Honolulu; Japan-America Society of Hawaii president Reyna Kaneko; Jacce Mikulanec, president and executive director of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i; and Faye Shigemura, president of the United Japanese Society of Hawaii.