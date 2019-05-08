The East Hawai‘i-based Japanese Community Association of Hawaii will recognize two longtime businesses at its sixth annual Nikkei Kigyo banquet, set for Friday, May 10, at Nani Mau Gardens.

Hirano Store, which was established 1918, and Yamada Furniture, founded in 1929, will be presented JCAH’s 2019 Nikkei Kigyo Award.

“We’re proud to recognize both companies — Hirano Store, now led by a third-generation family member, and Yamada Furniture, now being led by third- and fourth-generation family members,” said JCAH president Mike Miyahira. “They truly epitomize the Japanese values of gaman — perseverance, otagai — deep sense of obligation and gambaru — hard work.”