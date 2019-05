Applications are being accepted for Hui O Laulima’s 2020 Cultural Grant program aimed at preserving, perpetuating and promoting Okinawan culture.

Since 1984, Hui O Laulima has awarded more than $200,000 in grants and scholarships to individuals and organizations for projects that fulfill its mission of preserving, perpetuating and promoting Okinawan culture. The grants are awarded in the spirit of laulima — the Hawaiian term for “giving a helping hand.”