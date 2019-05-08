The Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii held its 44th annual Living Treasures of Hawai‘i program on Feb. 9 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The program recognizes individuals for their sustained contributions to enriching our society.

Honored were former University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s basketball coach James “Jimmy” Yagi, architect and environmental design pioneer John M. Hara, master dance instructor Gertrude Tsutsumi of the Kikunobu Dance Company and Hawaiian resource specialist Earl Kawa‘a of Kamehameha Schools.