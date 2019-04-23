WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Midnight – The Glorious Tokaido
1:40 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-woogie
3:10 a.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangsters
4:40 a.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy
6:10 a.m. – Dead Angle
8:50 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
10:20 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
11:50 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!
1:30 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
3:10 p.m. – Deep River Melody
4:40 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart
6:20 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
7:50 p.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind
10:20 p.m. – Ruffiances without Tomorrow