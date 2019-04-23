“Colorful 4K Hokkaido Kuchu Sanpo,” Thursday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m.

A drone equipped with 4K camera shows you beautiful Hokkaido over four seasons. You will be enchanted with sceneries of Hokkaido! Fully subtitled in English.

“Matsuko no Shiranai Sekai* (World Unknown to Matsuko),” premiers Sunday, May 5 at 7:20 p.m.

A talk show in which experts from a variety of specialty fields are invited to introduce a surprising and “deep” world unbeknownst to MC Matsuko and viewers. Fully subtitled in English.