“Ossan‘s Love,” Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Soichi Haruta is a single 33-year-old employed at a real estate office. He desires to get married, but isn’t popular with women. He lives comfortably with his mother until one day she leaves their house and tells him to become independent. Living alone becomes a struggle. He befriends a new employee at work, who unlike Soichi, is good at cooking and cleaning. They become roommates. Meanwhile Soichi’s boss confesses his true feelings for Soichi and he finds himself in an unexpected triangle of attention and affection.