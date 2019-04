“The Fiery Priest,” Sunday, at 6:45 p.m.; re-airs on Monday at 1 p.m.

Hae-Il Kim is a Catholic priest. He makes spiteful remarks and he can be rude to others. Dae-Young Koo is a detective. He talks a lot and he is also timid. Kyung-Sun Park is a prosecutor. She is smart and beautiful. She is also ambitious as a prosecutor and good at her job.

Starring Nam-Gil Kim, Sung-Kyung Kim, Ha-Nee Lee, Joon Go and Sae-Rok Keum.